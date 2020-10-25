WhatsApp for Android will reportedly support face unlock soon

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon let Android users unlock the app with facial recognition, according to WABetaInfo.
Hints of the feature are currently visible in the newly released beta version of the app. The menu options in the beta version of the app reveal that once the feature rolls out, the “fingerprint lock” settings are going to be renamed to “biometric lock.”
You’ll still be able to secure WhatsApp with a fingerprint, but the name change indicates the fact that there are more options available.
It’s worth noting that the feature was already available for iOS users through Face ID and Touch ID, but Android users currently only have the fingerprint option.
Unfortunately the adoption of face unlock on Android devices has been a bit slow, so only a few devices will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
It’s unknown when WhatsApp plans to roll out the feature in a stable update, but it’s nice to know that it’s on the way.
WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that lets you join missed calls. For instance, if you decline a call and then come back to the app while the call is still live, you’ll be given the option to join it.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments