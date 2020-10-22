OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 specs leak before launch

Rumours indicate that OnePlus will unveil two more Nord-branded smartphones in the near future.
Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared some leaked specs about the upcoming smartphones before the rumoured October 26th launch event.
First, let’s get into the OnePlus N10 5G.
The N10 5G will reportedly feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the handset will sport a Snapdragon 690 5G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 4,300mAh battery, triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and two other 2-megapixel sensors. These sensors will likely sport macro and depth lenses. The N10 5G is also tipped to sport the beloved headphone jack. Some of these leaks line up with what an insider said about the device back in September.
Next up are the N100 specs.
This smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.52-inch LCD screen, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery. Camera-wise, it offers a 13-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel Bokeh shooter. This handset is 4G only, has a Dual-SIM tray and sports a headphone jack.
Earlier this year, OnePlus said it intends to bring one of its Nord handsets to North America, but at this time it’s unclear if it includes one or both of these smartphones.
OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the unveiling of these two devices.
Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer (2)
