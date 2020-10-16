Chatr is offering bonus data for three months for today only

Chatr is offering bonus data for its talk, text & data offerings.
Chatr Mobile will offer 2GB of bonus data for three months. This flash sale is available for today only.
Here are the plans below:
- $55 per month for 10GB for unlimited Canada/US talk — but then after three months, it’ll go down to 8GB
- $50 per month 10GB for unlimited Canada-wide talk — but then after three months, it’ll go down to 8GB
- $45 per month for 8GB for unlimited Canada-wide talk — but then after three months, it’ll go down to 6GB
- $40 per month for 6.5GB for unlimited Canada-wide talk — but then after three months, it’ll go down to 4.5GB
- $35 per month for 4GB for unlimited Canada-wide talk — but then after three months, it’ll go down to 2GB
If you also chose to use ‘auto-pay,’ you’ll get a bonus of 500MB, but that’s just typical of all Chatr plans.
These plans include included unlimited text to Canada, U.S. and international. Further, it offers data at 3G speed, voicemail and gets reduced per-minute rates to over 200 countries worldwide, starting from 1 cent per minute.
This is only available for new activations. You can learn more on Chatr’s website.
