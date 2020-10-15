PREVIOUS
Drone Delivery Canada announces partnership with UofT and Ford

The three companies will test an automated drone as it tracks and lands on a moving ground vehicle in a flight arena

Oct 15, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

Drone Delivery Canada has announced that it’s been invited to participate in a research venture with the University of Toronto Institute of Aerospace Studies and Ford Motors.

The trio of companies cooperate and work towards testing an automated drone as it tracks and lands on a moving ground vehicle in a flight arena.

“As a clear leader in the drone logistics industry globally, we are pleased to be working with world-class organizations such as UTIAS and Ford to advance our technology and applications for drone delivery. We continue to move the industry forward and these advances can create further commercial use cases for drone delivery,” said Michael Zahra, president & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, in a recent press release.

Recently, Drone Delivery Canada and Air Canada teamed up with DSV Canada to help deliver healthcare cargo. 

Source: Drone Delivery Canada 

