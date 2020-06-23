Drone Delivery Canada and DSV team up to deliver healthcare packages

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) and Air Canada have teamed up with DSV Canada to help deliver healthcare cargo.
DSV’s warehouse in Milton, Ontario is going to be the delivery hub for the packages, which will be delivered to the company’s local customers.
DDC says it will deploy its recently announced sparrow model for the deliveries.
The drone route is about 3.5 km, with more routes coming during Q3 2020. All drones will travel at low altitudes.
The announcement is part of a three-month commercial agreement, which will paid by DSV upfront.
All operations are set to be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations.
“We are currently flying hundreds of successful flights per month at DSV for their first route. DSV is a global leader in the logistics space and a perfect fit as a scalable customer for us,” said Michael Zahra, president and CEO of DDC, in a recent press release.
Image Credit: DroneDeliveryCanada
Source: Drone Delivery Canada
Comments