Apple’s new MagSafe accessories will release after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

One of the most interesting new products Apple showed off at its October iPhone event was the new MagSafe-branded accessories, but it looks like most of them won’t be ready for the iPhone launch.
There are a few Apple MagSafe cases, a leather wallet attachment and two wireless fast chargers. All of these look super cool, but it should be noted that the new wireless charger uses a USB-C power cable but doesn’t include a USB-C power brick in the box. This means that anyone who buys this charger also needs to get a USB-C brick to use with it if they don’t already own an extra one.
For reference, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch on October 23rd. The second round of devices, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, launch on November 13th.
The fine print under the new iPhone 12 series’ press release says that the Clear Case and the Silicone MagSafe cases will come out on November 6th.
iPhone 12 users can also expect to get the leather wallet with MagSafe and the single device MagSafe charger on November 6th.
All of the MagSafe cases cost $69 in Canada. The charger is $55, and the wallet is $79. You can browse them on Apple’s online store.
The MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve will release at an undetermined later date. There is no pricing for these accessories yet.
