MagSafe returns with Apple’s new iPhone 12 series

With the new iPhone 12 series, Apple is bringing back its classic MagSafe magnetic charging technology.
Originally available on older MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, MagSafe is now coming to the latest variants of iPhones and works with cases, wallets and chargers.
You’ll be able to magnetically connect the iPhone to a wireless charger, as well as a magnetic wallet accessory that snaps to the back of the smartphone. A new leather cover that snaps onto the device shows a new clock mode for iOS. There’s also a combo folding charger with MagSafe that works for the iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple says third-party accessory-makers like Belkin are currently working on MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 series.
