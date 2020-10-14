Crave’s ‘Indigenous Stories’ collection is available from October 20 – 25

From October 20th until the 25th, Crave is highlighting the work of Indigenous filmmakers.
As a proud partner of imagineNative Film and Media Arts Festival, Crave will have a new collection called ‘Indigenous Stories,’ with content like Blood Quantum, Falls around Her, Restless River, The Grizzlies, Rhyme for Young Ghouls, Shadow Trap, Jojo Rabbit, Maliglutit (Searchers), Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) and Tia and Piujuq.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month, and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
