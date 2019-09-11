Apple’s main fall hardware event has come and gone and the company made no mention of its smart speaker the HomePod, but its website has detailed a trio of new features that are coming this fall.
First up, Apple is adding multi-user support to the HomePod so everyone in a home can have their accounts linked with their own Apple music playlists. This should also help personalize some other responses.
Apple is also bringing a white noise machine feature to the speaker, reports 9t05Mac. This feature is slated to be called ‘Ambient Sounds’ and will let users play ocean noises and other relaxing sounds without having to connect to an app on their phone.
One of the coolest features Apple is bringing to the HomePod is ‘Handoff.’ A version of this has been available on iOS and Mac for a while, so it’s nice to see it come to the HomePod. Basically, if a user is in the middle of a call or listening to some audio, they can hold their iPhone near the Home Pod and then a notification will ask them if they’d like to continue listening on the smart speaker.
Beyond all of this, the tech giant is also bringing radio stations from apps like iHeartRadio and TuneIn to the HomePod. This means you’ll be able to ask Siri to play music from over 100,000 radio stations.
