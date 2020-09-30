Here is the Canadian pricing and release dates for all of Google’s new hardware

Google announced several new products at its Launch Night In event. Although the event went by in a hurry, the company shared a lot about its new Pixel smartphones, Nest Audio smart speaker and Chromecast with Google TV.
We’ve compiled all the information about when these new products will be available in Canada, how much they’ll cost and what pre-order details you need to know.
Check out the information below:
Nest Audio – October 5th
Coming out next Monday on October 5th is the Nest Audio, Google’s new mid-range smart speaker. The main difference between this new speaker and the old Google Home is its increased audio abilities and its new fabric-covered design.
The device comes in ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Sage,’ ‘Sand,’ and ‘Sky.’ It starts at $129 CAD.
You can pre-order it here:
The device is also going to be available from Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, London Drugs, Lowes, Staples, The Source and Walmart on the 5th.
Chromecast with Google TV – October 15th
Google’s new Chromecast has an included remote and a very Google looking version of Android TV 10 installed. The $69 device is well-equipped with top-of-the-line 4K codecs like Dolby Digital and more, so when it launches, it should bring more choice to the high-end streaming market.
The device is available in ‘Snow,’ ‘Sky’ and ‘Sunrise.’ It costs $69 in CAD.
Pre-orders are available from:
On October 15th the device will also be available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Home Depot (online only), Lowes, Rogers, Staples, Tbooth wireless, Walmart and WirelessWave.
Pixel 5 – October 29th
Google’s new Pixel 5 smartphone is currently available for pre-order on the Google Store website. It costs $799 in Canada, comes in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Sorta Sage.’ On October 29th, the phone will be available through the Google Store, Best Buy, Freedom, Tbooth, Telus, Videotron and WirelessWave.
Along with the Google Store, there are plenty of options available for pre-ordering the new phone. Best Buy Canada, for example, offers an excellent online tool for reserving the phone both unlocked or with a carrier.
Speaking of carriers, the Pixel 5 is available for pre-order with most major Canadian providers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo. You can read more about the carrier offers here.
It’s worth noting that Google will give those who purchase the Pixel 5 three months of Stadia and YouTube Premium, 100GB of cloud storage with Google One for three months and Google Play Pass. You read the full details here.
You can learn more about the Pixel 5 here.
Pixel 4a 5G – November 19th
If the Pixel 5 is too much phone for you, Google’s new Pixel 4a 5G might be a perfect alternative. Google says it will be available for pre-order today, although at the time of writing, customers only have the option to join a waiting list.
The 4a 5G will be available on November 19th in ‘Just Black’ for $679 in Canada. At the moment, the 4a 5G isn’t listed on carrier websites, although the phone should turn up soon.
Like the Pixel 5, those who purchase the Pixel 4a 5G will get three months of Stadia and YouTube Premium, 100GB of cloud storage with Google One for three months and Google Play Pass. You read the full details here.
