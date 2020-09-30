Google officially announces the $799 Pixel 5

After months of leaks, Google has finally announced the Pixel 5.
Google went a different way with the Pixel 5 compared to previous years and opted for a non-flagship processor in its latest device.
The phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities, as well as 8GB of RAM and the largest-ever battery for a Pixel handset at 4,000mAh.
With the rear-facing ultrawide lens there’s so much more to see. Get more scenery and people in each shot.
Additionally, the handset sports an OLED 6.0-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution that also features HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Camera-wise, the phone’s rear shooters have changed slightly.
The primary shooter is the same 12.2-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture.
However, what’s changed is the 16-megapixel secondary sensor that uses an ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture instead of a telephoto lens like the Pixel 4. There’s also a portrait lighting feature that lets users manipulate where a source of light is coming from. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 camera.
Oddly enough, on the back, there’s a fingerprint scanner, and the device supports reverse wireless charging that Google calls ‘Battery Share.’
It’s worth noting that there’s no Pixel 5 XL compared to how Google launched a Pixel 4 XL last year.
The 128GB Pixel 5 (only one storage model this year) comes in ‘Subtle Sage’ and ‘Just Black,’ costs $799 CAD, and you can pre-order the smartphone now. Google says the phone will be available in Canada on October 29th.
When the Pixel 4 launched in 2019 it cost $999 and the larger 128GB model cost $1,129. Google priced the 64GB 4 XL at $1,129 and the 128GB Pixel 4 XL cost $1,259.
This year’s Pixel smartphone is a lot more affordable, likely due to the Snapdragon 765G processor.
Google also announced the Pixel 4a, Nest Audio and a new Chromecast during its recent keynote.
