Ontario government launches free Wi-Fi on all GO buses, half of GO train fleet

The Ontario government is providing free Wi-Fi for passengers on all GO buses and around 50 percent of all GO trains starting September 28th.
Passengers will have free access to 10MB of data per trip, up to a four-hour period. Riders signing in with registered PRESTO accounts will receive 50MB per trip. The full rollout of the Wi-Fi on GO trains is expected to be completed in early 2021.
GO Transit riders will have access to GO Wi-Fi Plus, which the government describes as a user-friendly portal that offers free Wi-Fi as well as a variety of entertainment content.
“Once connected, riders get free data and will have unlimited access to the GO Wi-Fi Plus content portal where they can enjoy TV shows, audiobooks, e-books, music, podcasts and more,” the government notes.
It’s worth noting that access to the GO Wi-Fi Plus content portal does not count towards the data limit.
“More than 80 percent of GO customers named Wi-Fi as their most desired amenity, and our government is committed to make life easier for the people of Ontario by keeping commuters connected throughout their journey,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulrooney, in a news release.
Metrolinx has signed an agreement with Icomera Canada to connect all 1,399 GO buses and trains to Wi-Fi. The government says that this project is part of its commitment to improve public transit across the province.
Image credit: GO Transit
Source: Government of Ontario
