Business

Amazon announces plans to create 3,500 jobs in Toronto and Vancouver

3,000 of the new jobs will be in Vancouver and 500 will be in Toronto

Sep 28, 2020

9:21 AM EDT

Amazon

Amazon has announced plans to create 3,500 new corporate and tech jobs at its Canadian tech hubs in Vancouver and Toronto.

The online retailer says that the new roles will support existing teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon advertising, retail and operations technology.

“Today’s announcement by Amazon is good news for Toronto and a sign of continued confidence in our city and our tech sector,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a press release.

The jobs will include software development engineers, user experience designers, speech scientists working to make Alexa smarter, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives and more.

“The fact that Amazon is doubling-down on our local economy highlights the strength of our tech sector and shows that Vancouver is where companies want to establish themselves and grow,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, in the press release.

Amazon says that 3,000 of the new jobs will be in Vancouver, and 500 of them will be in Toronto.

Source: Amazon Canada

