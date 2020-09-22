PREVIOUS|
Telus and BlackBerry partner to offer crisis communications to Canadian organizations

The two companies announced that their first customer is the Edmonton Police Service

Sep 22, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Telus is partnering with BlackBerry to provide emergency management and crisis communications to Canadian organizations.

“Telus will resell BlackBerry AtHoc with Telus’ world-class connectivity so Canadian organizations have access to the emergency preparedness tools they need to keep their residents and employees safe,” the companies outlined in a press release.

The two have also announced that their first customer is the Edmonton Police Service. Telus notes that it will also resell BlackBerry AtHoc to government agencies across British Columbia.

“Together, we will help keep Canadians safe, prepared and informed during events, disasters and emergencies,” said BlackBerry CEO John Chen, in a press release.

BlackBerry notes that AtHoc gives organizations the information they need to make critical safety decisions in real-time to protect lives, assets and operations.

“This partnership builds upon our strong history of working with BlackBerry to bring best-in-class and secure mobility solutions to Canadians,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in the press release.

Source: BlackBerry

