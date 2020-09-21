mini LED display technology coming to some MacBooks and iPads next year

If a recent report from often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is accurate, several 2021 iPads and MacBooks will feature mini LED display technology, including both high-end and mid-range models.
Kuo specifically says that 30 to 40 percent of 2021 iPads will feature a mini LED display, with 10 to 20 percent of upcoming MacBooks opting for the new display technology. Previous rumours indicated that only flagship iPads and MacBooks would feature mini LED screens, but it appears Apple has plans to bring the technology to its mid-range devices as well.
Mini LED is being positioned as the next-generation of display backlighting. It utilizes smaller LEDs, giving hardware manufacturers more control over display brightness, a higher contrast ratio, deeper blacks and better power-efficiency. mini LED technology is also less prone to burn-in than OLED.
Apple currently uses OLED displays in its high-end iPhones, including the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch, while the iPad and Macbook models still feature LCD displays. The iPhone 11 also still features an LCD display.
Rumours from back in late August hinted that Apple could have plans to resurrect the 12-inch MacBook with its own ARM-based chip. There’s a strong possibility this could be the tech giant’s first laptop to feature a mini LED display.
Via: 9to5Mac
