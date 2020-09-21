Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities says Starlink may be its ‘best option’

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) says it believes that SpaceX’s Starlink internet program is the “best option” for connectivity.
The association, which represents 110 districts and cities in Northeastern Ontario, says that it will be communicating with its partners to seek additional support for the Starlink program.
“We know today our citizens require greater connectivity than 50/10 megabits per second. FONOM believes that the Starlink program is our best option,” said FONOM president Danny Whalen, in a press release.
The board has adopted a resolution supporting the program during a recent meeting. The resolution is also calling on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to permit Starlink’s Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) licence.
“Discussions surrounding broadband and connectivity and advancing technologies dominated much of the meeting as FONOM looks to work with other municipal organizations and governments to bring improved Internet services to its 110 member communities,” the organization detailed in a press release.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to help provide high-speed internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
SpaceX has confirmed that beta tests have shown download speeds over 100Mbps and low latency. Although the current private beta tests are being conducted by SpaceX employees, the company plans to begin public beta testing later this year.
SpaceX has asked those who are interested in the service to sign-up for updates so they can be informed if testing opportunities become available in their area.
Several Canadians have reported receiving emails from Starlink requesting their addresses ahead of the company’s upcoming public beta tests.
Details about Starlink’s beta tests leaked online in July and revealed the conditions and requirements that participants will have to adhere to.
