Facebook launches tool to allow users to claim image rights

Facebook is testing a new tool to allow people to claim image rights and control where their pictures will end up.
The social media giant updated its rights management platform and is working with partners to give them the ability to claim ownership rights over pictures and determine where they will appear across Facebook and Instagram.
“Today, we are introducing Rights Manager for Images, a new version of Rights Manager that uses image matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale,” Facebook noted in a blog post.
To access the tool, Page admins can submit an application for content they’ve created and want to protect. In order to claim copyright, the user has to upload a CSV file that contains all the image’s metadata to the tool. Once the tool verifies the image, it will monitor where it shows up.
“Rights Manager will find matching content on Facebook and Instagram. Settings can be adjusted to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations,” the social media giant outlines.
Facebook plans to open up this tool for all users in the way that it already does with music and video rights.
This new tool could have a significant impact on Instagram, as several accounts will often post the same image. It may also have implications for memes, which are widely shared on Instagram and Facebook.
Image credit: Facebook
