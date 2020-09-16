PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

Limit one per household

Sep 16, 2020

8:14 PM EDT

0 comments

PS5 console

Following Best Buy Canada’s, EB Games Canada is now accepting pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on its website.

The $499.99 CAD disc-less Digital Edition console can be pre-ordered here, while the standard $629 model is available for pre-order here.

Games and accessories are also live.

Note that the website is loading very slowly, so you may run into some issues.

Both PS5 models will release on November 12th in Canada.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

12:57 PM EDT

Bell launches all-in-one digital platform for CTV content

News

Sep 16, 2020

7:22 PM EDT

Some PlayStation 5 games will cost $89.99 in Canada

News

Sep 16, 2020

7:31 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Best Buy Canada

Resources

Sep 16, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

PlayStation Store now offering two promotions with discounts up to 80 percent off

Comments