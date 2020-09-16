PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Walmart Canada

Similar to Best Buy Canada and EB Games, Walmart Canada has now gone live with PlayStation 5 pre-orders on its website.
The big-box retailer is offering both the PlayStation 5 console and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for pre-order, respectively $629.96 and $499.96.
Walmart Canada is also selling a number of games, plus the DualSense wireless controller for $89.96.
It does seem that inventory is low as MobileSyrup readers who pre-ordered quickly received an email noting the following:
“The following items are currently on backorder and the shipment has been delayed. We’re trying our best to get your items to you as soon as possible. Don’t worry — you’ll never be charged for items that are not delivered. We’ll update you again in a few days.”
Both models of the PlayStation 5 will be released in Canada on November 12th.
Comments