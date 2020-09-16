Donkey Kong Country 2 coming to Nintendo Switch Online on September 23rd

The next selection of games being added to Nintendo’s Switch Online subscription service include Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Mario’s Super Picross, The Peace Keepers and S.C.A.T: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.
While 1995’s Mario’s Super Picross is an interesting puzzle game addition given the title didn’t initially release in the United States or Canada, Donkey Kong Country 2 is the obvious marquee game here. The game is the 1995 sequel to the original Donkey Kong Country that made its way to Switch Online back in July.
On the other hand, The Peace Keepers is a beat-em-up originally released in 1993, and S.C.A.T is a scrolling shooter from 1990 developed by Natsume.
All of these titles come to Nintendo Switch Online on September 23rd, bringing the total number of games on the platform up to 90.
Nintendo Switch Online is priced at $4.99 CAD per month, $9.99 for three months, $24.99 for 12 months or $44.99 for a family plan that supports up to eight Nintendo Accounts. You can sign up for the service at Nintendo.com.
Comments