Google Meet to launch background blur feature and 49-person grid view soon

Google is getting ready to roll out new features for Meet users, including background blur and the option to see up to 49 people simultaneously.
The tech giant notes that seeing more people on your screen at the same time can improve the dynamics of larger group meetings and classes.
“Whether it’s seeing everyone’s reactions to what’s being discussed, or more easily tracking multiple speakers, it can help virtual meetings feel more like in-person meetings and encourage participation,” Google outlined in a blog post.
It’s worth noting that this feature is only available on the web, and that users have to enable it themselves since Meet by default will go to the ‘auto’ setting.
Google is also rolling out background blur to blur your surroundings and keep you in focus. The tech giant notes that this can be used to limit distractions during meetings and classes.
These new features are expected to start rolling out in the coming weeks, and are definitely welcome additions to the platform.
Source: Google
Comments