Donkey Kong Country is headed to Nintendo Switch Online on July 15

Brutally challenging Super Nintendo platformer Donkey Kong Country is the latest notable retro title to make its way to Nintendo’s Switch Online service.
Along with the 1994 side-scrolling title are two more obscure games, including Natsume Championship Wrestling for the SNES which also released in 1994, and The Immortal, a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) fantasy RPG.
All three titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on July 15th.
These latest three games join a several of other notable SNES and NES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Star Fox, Breath of Fire II, The Legend of Zelda and of course, the well-known, critically acclaimed NES game, Eliminator Boat Duel (look it up because it’s ridiculous).
Hopefully, Donkey Kong Country‘s addition to the service means the far superior Donkey Kong Country 2 and Donkey Kong Country 3 will come Nintendo Switch Online soon. The Rare-developed SNES series is best known for its innovative 3D models and being extremely difficult.
Nintendo Switch Online also gives access to multiplayer in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
While it’s great that Nintendo continues to add new titles to its online service, it remains unclear why the tech giant isn’t bringing more recent games from the N64, GameCube and Wii generations to the platform.
Nintendo Switch Online is priced at $4.99 CAD per month, $9.99 for three months, $24.99 for 12 months or $44.99 for a family plan that supports up to eight Nintendo Accounts. You can sign up for the service at Nintendo.com.
Source: Nintendo
