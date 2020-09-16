Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in October 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in October.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In October, the service will add the following programming:
- All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 4-7 New to Britbox (10/01/20)
- Shakespeare & Hathaway: The Private Investigators: season 3 The North American Premiere (10/06/20)
- Play for Today Collection (10/13/20)
- Abigail’s Party
- A Cotswold Death
- All Good Men
- A Passage to England
- A Photograph
- Back of Beyond
- Bar Mitzvah Boy
- The Bevellers
- The Black Stuff
- Coming Out
- Country
- The Elephants’ Graveyard
- The Executioner
- The Fishing Part
- Funny Farm
- The Hallelujah Handshake
- Hard Labour
- Home Sweet Home
- Jessie
- Just Another Saturday
- Just A Boy’s Game
- King
- Kisses at 50
- Leeds United!
- Nuts in May
- The Other Woman
- Penda’s Fen
- Rainy Day Women
- The Slab Boys
- Soft Targets
- Still Waters
- Who’s Who
- My Family Secrets Revealed Exclusive, New to BritBox (10/21/20)
- New Tricks: seasons 1-6 (10/27/20)
- The Turn of the Screw (1999) (10/30/20)
Check out what became available on BritBox September.
BritBox is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Prime Video Channels and online.
Comments