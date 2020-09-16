PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in October 2020

Sep 16, 2020

9:01 PM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in October.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In October, the service will add the following programming:

  • All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 4-7 New to Britbox (10/01/20)
  • Shakespeare & Hathaway: The Private Investigators: season 3 The North American Premiere (10/06/20)
  • Play for Today Collection (10/13/20)
    • Abigail’s Party
    • A Cotswold Death
    • All Good Men
    • A Passage to England
    • A Photograph
    • Back of Beyond
    • Bar Mitzvah Boy
    • The Bevellers
    • The Black Stuff
    • Coming Out
    • Country
    • The Elephants’ Graveyard
    • The Executioner
    • The Fishing Part
    • Funny Farm
    • The Hallelujah Handshake
    • Hard Labour
    • Home Sweet Home
    • Jessie
    • Just Another Saturday
    • Just A Boy’s Game
    • King
    • Kisses at 50
    • Leeds United!
    • Nuts in May
    • The Other Woman
    • Penda’s Fen
    • Rainy Day Women
    • The Slab Boys
    • Soft Targets
    • Still Waters
    • Who’s Who
  • My Family Secrets Revealed Exclusive, New to BritBox (10/21/20)
  • New Tricks: seasons 1-6 (10/27/20)
  • The Turn of the Screw (1999) (10/30/20)

Check out what became available on BritBox September.

BritBox is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Prime Video Channels and online.

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 12, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in September 2020

Resources

Jun 23, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in July 2020

News

Aug 31, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

BritBox Canada releases Agatha Christie highlight reel

Resources

Jul 28, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in August 2020

Comments