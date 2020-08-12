Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in September 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in September.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In September, the service will add the following programming:
- McDonald & Dodda: season 1 — BritBox Exclusive (09/01/2020)
- Moving On: season 10 — BritBox Exclusive (09/08/2020)
- Don’t Forget the Driver — Canadian SVOD Premiere (09/15/2020)
- This Farming Life: season 4 — BritBox Exclusive (09/18/2020)
- Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime – Remastered — BritBox Exclusive (09/22/2020)
- Pride and Prejudice – Remastered (World Premiere) (09/25/2020)
