PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in September 2020

Aug 12, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in September.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In September, the service will add the following programming:

  • McDonald & Dodda: season 1 — BritBox Exclusive (09/01/2020)
  • Moving On: season 10 — BritBox Exclusive (09/08/2020)
  • Don’t Forget the Driver — Canadian SVOD Premiere (09/15/2020)
  • This Farming Life: season 4 — BritBox Exclusive (09/18/2020)
  • Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime – Remastered — BritBox Exclusive (09/22/2020)
  • Pride and Prejudice – Remastered (World Premiere) (09/25/2020)

Check out what became available on BritBox August.

Related Articles

News

Jun 5, 2020

7:01 PM EDT

BritBox is now available via Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Resources

Jul 28, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in August 2020

Resources

Jun 23, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in July 2020

Comments