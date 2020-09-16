PREVIOUS|
Bell launches all-in-one digital platform for CTV content

The platform is available in the CTV app and on CTV's website

Sep 16, 2020

12:57 PM EDT

CTV digital platform

Bell Media has launched a new all-in-one digital video platform for CTV content.

Now, Bell customers can access all of the following CTV live and on-demand programming at no additional cost directly from CTV.ca and the CTV app on mobile and smart TVs/connected devices:

  • CTV Comedy Channel
  • CTV Drama Channel
  • CTV Sci-Fi Channel
  • CTV Life Channel
  • CTV2
  • CTV Throwback
  • CTV Movies
  • Canada’s #1 lineup from CTV, in addition to full seasons of hit CTV programming

This means that content that was once divided by CTV channels — such as The Handmaid’s Tale on CTV Drama Channel, Star Trek: Picard on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Corner Gas Animated on CTV Comedy Channel — is now made more easily accessible through a single hub.

Bell says the new platform is 100 percent ad-supported and was built using the same technology that powers Crave.

The launch of the new platform comes one week ahead of the premiere of the fall season of new TV programming. Bell’s full list of that content can be found here.

Source: Bell

