GM gives brief look its upcoming electric Hummer truck

GM has been slowly teasing its upcoming electric Hummer Truck for months now, and the latest TV spot gives us the best look at the ‘Supertruck’ yet.
The commercial features LeBron James and lasts slightly longer than a minute, but it does give out a lot of info and a few reasonable glances at what the vehicle is going to look like.
First up are the stats. The video says the Hummer will be able to go from 0-60 mph (about 97 km/h) in three seconds, 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds-feet of torque, an open-air infinity roof and much more. The trailer also mentions GM’s Ultium batteries, which GM says “are designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging.”
The automaker also says the 400-volt version of the battery pack has up to 200 kW fast-charging capability. In comparison, GM’s truck platform will have 800-volt battery packs with 350 kW fast-charging capability. Based on Hummer’s marketing so far, we’re not sure what battery size it has, but since GM is marketing it as a Super truck, I’m leaning towards the 800-volt version.
When it gets to how the truck looks, the trailer shows off a tiny model of the vehicle and two looks of the shell in a workshop. At the end of the video, we see two outline configurations of the hummer — one is shaped more like a traditional Hummer or Ford’s recently released Bronco, and the other looks like a 4-door truck with a short bed. It’s unclear if these are two different models or if it has a hardtop add-on like a Jeep.
The workshop view also gives us a few good looks at the truck. The first thing to notice is that it has a pretty roomy front trunk with a low front section to make it easier to load. The other noticeable thing is the open roof, which shows how large the air infinity roof is.
Finally, at the end of the video, GM reveals that we’ll get our first real look at the truck in the fall of 2020, and production begins in the fall of 2021.
Source: GM
