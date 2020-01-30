General Motors has launched its electric Hummer truck campaign with three adds and a website that doesn’t include much information.
The company is planning to reveal more information during a 30-second Super Bowl ad, followed by a full reveal on May 20th.
Get ready, the Quiet Revolution is coming. All-Electric. Zero emissions. Zero limits. The First Ever #GMCHummerEV.https://t.co/l7I2L2FKjH pic.twitter.com/KTVs1UP069
— GMC Canada (@GMCcanada) January 30, 2020
The new Hummer is going to be sold under the GMC brand name and the branding so far makes it seem like it will be more of a truck than the old hummer design from the 2000s.
General Motors is also promising that the electric Hummer will have 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph (about 0 to 97 kmph) in three seconds.
The truck is going to be built at the company’s Detriot Hamtramck assembly plant. The automaker recently announced that it was reimagining the Hamtramck plant to focus on EV production.
GM is hoping to get the truck to market in late 2020, according to The Verge. This release date puts the truck in-line to compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck, and possibly an electric F-150 from Ford. Rivian, the startup EV manufacturer is slated to bring its luxury truck to market in 2020.
Source: General Motors
