The Source leaks Xbox Series X retail packaging

The box primarily showcases the console's vents

Sep 10, 2020

12:27 PM EDT

Canadian retailer The Source has leaked the Xbox Series X’s retail packaging on its website.

Based on the since-deleted listing, the mostly-black box primarily features the Series X’s cheese grater-like vents alongside the Xbox logo. A full look at rectangular console and its accompanying controller can be seen on the side of the packaging.

Meanwhile, bits of text promote some of the Series X’s specs — namely, support for 4K/120fps, the Xbox Velocity Architecture and a 1TB SSD. Check out the box below:

The Source’s leak comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s next-gen news blowout from earlier this week. In particular, the company finally confirmed the existence of its lower-cost next-gen console, the $379.99 CAD Xbox Series S, which will launch alongside the $599.99 Xbox Series X on November 10th.

Additionally, Xbox’s ‘All Access’ console financing option for the Xbox One, Series S and Series X is finally coming to Canada this holiday via EB Games, although specific Canadian pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will go live on September 22nd. We’ll have more on specific Canadian pre-order details in the coming days.

