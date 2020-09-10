Fitbit’s SpO2 clock face rolling out to Ionic, Versa users in Canada

Fitbit owners in Canada and Europe will soon be able to use one of the company’s new SpO2 clock faces.
After previewing new SpO2 faces earlier this year, Fitbit says it’s rolling out one of the options to Ionic and Versa devices. Plus, the upcoming Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 will also have access to the SpO2 face when they arrive later this month.
The new clock face will be available to download to support Fitbit devices through the Fitbit app. It’s rolling out now to users in Europe and Canada, but isn’t available in all markets yet.
For those unfamiliar with SpO2, it measures the approximate level of oxygen in someone’s blood. Fitbit says it’s one of the key metrics it helps users track to help them better understand their well-being.
According to Fitbit, the new SpO2 clock face allows users to view their night-time average SpO2 level and range from their previous night’s sleep on their wrist. SpO2 may help highlight changes in fitness and wellness, such as the onset of a cold or illness. Alternatively, it could indicate breathing issues at night, such as those caused by sleep apnea.
Those interested in the SpO2 clock face can learn more about it here, or install it through the Fitbit app.
