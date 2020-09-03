Acer unveils Spin 7 Windows laptop based on Qualcomm’s new 8cx Gen 2 chip

Following up Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G announcement, Acer has announced a new laptop running on the company’s compute platform.
The new Spin 7 also marks Acer’s first Windows on Snapdragon PC. Like other laptops in the Spin category, the new Spin 7 sports a 360-degree hinge that allows the device to act as a traditional clamshell laptop, tablet and more. Acer also equipped the Spin 7 with thin 15.9mm chassis and it’s lightweight at 1.4kg (3.09lbs).
The Spin 7 features a 14-inch Full HD (FHD) IPS display with 100 percent coverage of the sRGD colour gamut. Further, Acer covered the screen with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, as well as using an antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad and surrounding surface.
Acer’s Spin 7 includes several benefits from the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 as well. That includes support for 5G (both Sub-6 and mmWave) with speeds up to 7.5Gbps. There’s also the integrated Qualcomm ‘Aqstic’ echo noise cancellation and noise suppression technology that improves sound quality.
The Spin 7 comes with an Acer Active Pen that slides into the chassis. The rechargeable stylus supports 4,096 pressure levels and uses Wacom AES 1.0 for a more authentic inking experience.
All in all, the Spin 7 looks like an exciting device. I’m most interested to see how the new 8cx Gen 2 handles Windows, as well as how it stacks up AMD’s excellent Ryzen chips and Intel’s new 11th Gen CPUs.
Acer did not announce any pricing or availability information for the Spin 7, but it did recently announce new laptops running Intel’s latest CPUs.
