Business

COVID Alert now available in Newfoundland and Labrador

The province is now the first in Atlantic Canada to support the app

Sep 3, 2020

10:42 AM EDT

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced that the exposure notification COVID Alert app is now available in the province.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of COVID Alert, a free voluntary app to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Newfoundland and Labrador is the first province in Atlantic Canada to have this app available,” said Premier Andrew Furey, during a press conference on September 3rd.

Furey stated that this app is another important tool that will help people get adjusted to the new normal. He outlined that the app is a good example of how the province is working together with the federal government.

“We all share the collective goal of ensuring the health and well-being of all our residents. Protecting the privacy of users was at the forefront in working on COVID Alert. My family and I will be downloading the app,” Furney stated.

“This app highlights how digital technologies can not only improve how we access services but can be an effective tool in public health.”

COVID Alert can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. The app uses Apple and Google’s notification API, which uses Bluetooth technology to share randomized codes with other nearby smartphones. These codes can’t identify users.

It’s worth noting that COVID Alert is not a contact tracing app. It’s an ‘exposure notification’ tool that can inform Canadians if they potentially became exposed to COVID-19.

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has conducted a review of the app and has determined that proper safeguards have been put in place to ensure the privacy and protection of Canadians.

You can learn more about the app through MobileSyrup‘s guide. 

Comments