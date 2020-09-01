Several U.S. retailers leak price of Google’s ‘Sabrina’ streaming device

Several U.S. retailers have accidentally leaked listing for Google’s upcoming media streaming device codenamed ‘Sabrina.’
First up, 9to5Google obtained images of an internal Home Depot listing for a ‘Sabrina’ device priced at $49.99 USD (about $65.14 CAD). Alongside the internal listing, 9to5 found a deleted listing for ‘Sabrina’ on Home Depot’s website (which you can still view through this Google Cache of the site).
Interestingly, the photo attached to the Home Depot listing shows what looks to be a typical Chromecast device. Likely, that image was recycled from another listing and isn’t representative of the actual Sabrina device.
The internal listing mentions three colours for the media device: ‘Rock Candy,’ ‘Como Blue’ and ‘Summer Melon.’
After the 9to5 story went live, Droid-Life and Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii spotted listings at Walmart and Target respectively. The Walmart listing was priced at $59.98 while the Target listing shows it at $59.99 USD ($78.17 CAD).
Google's Android TV (Sabrina) is coming.
There were 2 leaks so far at $50 (Home Depot) and $59.98 (Walmart), and I can now confirm Target has it listed internally at $59.99 with a Sep 30 release date.
All of these could be placeholders. But my money is on ~$60. https://t.co/fsQkFMgcGU
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 1, 2020
Adding to that, the Target listing noted a September 30th release date. Considering Sabrina will likely launch alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, though could mean we’ll get a Google event sometime this month to announce the new devices.
Sabrina recently turned up in a Canadian database, which indicates an imminent release and adds credence to the September 30th date. Further, the device is expected to run Android TV and come with a remote, unlike past Chromecast devices which offered a limited user interface and punted almost all control to users’ phones or smart speakers.
If the rumoured pricing holds true, it could mean the Sabrina device will match up against something like Roku’s Streaming Stick+ and, thanks to the remote, be more accessible for people. Although Chromecast may seem simple, I know plenty of people who struggle with the concept of using a phone to control their TV.
Source: 9to5Google, Droid-Life, Artem Russakovskii (Android Police)
