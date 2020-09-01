Motorola Razr 5G leak confirms Snapdragon 765G chipset, camera specs

More renders of the upcoming rumoured Motorola Razr 5G have turned up online, alongside some of the phone’s specs.
This time around, the renders come from leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on Twitter. Agarwal shared a picture of the Razr 5G, both opened and closed, showing the front, sides and back of the device. While what we see in the photo isn’t entirely new — we’ve seen many of these angles thanks to a previous animated 3D render — it’s nice to get another look at the phone.
Alongside the renders, Agarwal shared some specs of the device. Again, most of these previously leaked. This includes the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system on a chip (SoC) with 5G capabilities, and Agarwal says it sports an upgraded 2,800mAh battery compared to the original Motorola Razr’s 2,510mAh cell. Interestingly, other leakers have suggested a slightly larger 2,845mAh battery, and while we won’t be sure what the right number is until Motorola unveils the phone, I doubt the extra 45mAh will make a significant difference.
Agarwal also detailed the phone’s 48-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. While those specs sound great on paper, Motorola has employed a ‘Quad Pixel’ technology on most of its recent phones. At a basic level, Motorola’s Quad Pixel tech merges groups of four pixels into one, which means that higher-resolution camera sensors like the ones in the Razr put out lower-resolution images. Motorola argues the technology improves detail and low-light camera performance.
In other words, assuming Motorola employs its Quad Pixel technology on the Razr 5G, the phone will likely produce 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel images respectively.
Finally, Agarwal shared the dimensions of the upcoming Razr 5G, noting it’s lighter at 190g compared to the original Razr at 205g. The Razr 5G measures in at 168.5 x 72.5 x 8mm compared to 172 x 72 x 6.9mm for the 2019 Razr.
Ultimately, it looks like the new Razr 5G will be very similar to the original Razr, with only a few subtle differences. Thankfully, most of the changes so far appear to be improvements. Hopefully Motorola invested in improving the display as well.
Motorola will likely announce the Razr 5G at a virtual event it’s holding on September 9th.
