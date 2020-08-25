ZTE Axon 20 5G colours revealed in official poster

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has appeared in a new official poster.
An employee shared a poster of the device in three new colours, alongside the previously announced ‘black’ colour variant.
The Axon 20 5G packs a 64-megapixel primary shooter alongside three other camera sensors. The phone also looks to be devoid of any holes or notches due to an under-display selfie camera.
The Axon 20 5G reportedly features a 6.92-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a fingerprint scanner underneath the screen. Additionally, rumours suggest that it may feature a Snapdragon 765G processor with Android 10 and up to 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of onboard storage.
Under the screen, there’s allegedly a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and on the rear, the 64-megapixel camera is paired with one 8-megapixel sensor as well as two 2-megapixel shooters.
ZTE will officially announce the Axon 20 5G on September 1st, with no word on whether the device will ship globally.
Source: Sina Weibo Via: GSMArena
