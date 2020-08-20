ZTE Axon 5G render showcases quad camera setup and 6.92-inch display

On September 1st, ZTE will show off the first smartphone to be mass-produced with an in-display camera setup.
Reportedly, a Weibo CEO has put a render of the to-be-announced Axon 5G on the China-based microblogging website. The render doesn’t show the in-screen front-facing shooter, nor does it really display the phone’s bezels.
According to the leak, the front-facing shooter sports a 32-megapixel sensor, while the back features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 2-megapixel cameras with macro and depth sensors.
The phone will sport a 6.92-inch OLED 2,460 x 1,080-pixel resolution display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and up to 12GB of RAM.
Reportedly, ZTE used technology from the China-based display company Visionox, which enables it to put a camera behind the screen. And ZTE started mass-producing the device back in June.
It’s unclear if the device will launch worldwide or if it’ll stick to the Chinese market.
