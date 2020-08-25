PREVIOUS|
Ubisoft launches Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad on Android and iOS

Create your own party from a variety of Tom Clancy characters, including Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher and Rainbow Six Siege's Caveira

Aug 25, 2020

2:42 PM EDT

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

Ubisoft has launched free-to-play action-RPG Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad on Android and iOS.

The game features a cast of 70 characters, including those from Tom Clancy games like Sam Fisher (Splinter Cell), Caveira (Rainbow Six Siege), El Sueño (Ghost Recon: Wildlands) and Megan (The Division).

In Elite Squad, you’ll create a party of five from these characters and engage in real-time combat. Each unit has their own unique abilities and you’ll be able to customize them with different weapons and gear. As is standard for free-to-play games, Elite Squad also features in-app purchases to acquire more in-game resources.

Battles will take place on stages drawn from other Tom Clancy titles, such as ‘Brooklyn Bridge’ (The Division), ‘Presidential Plane’ (Rainbow Six Siege), ‘Death Angel Church’ (Ghost Recon Wildlands), ‘Detention Facility’ (Splinter Cell Blacklist) and more.

In addition to a single-player campaign, Elite Squad also features online multiplayer to let you face off against other players’ five-person squads.

