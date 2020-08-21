Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 feels noticeably cheaper than the Note 20 Ultra

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is available for purchase in-store and online, we’re taking a quick look at the smartphone to see how it stacks up to the Note 20 Ultra.
We’ve only recently received our Note 20, so my full review of the Note 20 won’t be live on MobileSyrup until next week.
But if you’re looking to buy a Note 20 soon, and you’re unsure whether to purchase the Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra, this story is for you.
Firstly, while the Note 20 features a smaller 6.7-inch display compared to the Note 20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch screen, it’s also a tad thicker, coming in at 8.3mm and 8.1mm, respectively.
The Note 20 is also lighter, weighing in at 194g compared to the Ultra’s 208g. The lighter weight is nice, but it’s also likely due to the slightly smaller display and its plastic back.
The plastic rear is a weird move by Samsung, given that the smartphone market is full of similarly priced devices with glass backs. However, it doesn’t feel horrible. It’s cheaper than what other flagship smartphones are constructed of, but it doesn’t attract fingerprint smudges.
Display-wise, the Note 20 lacks the Ultra’s 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone’s Super AMOLED Plus screen is flat and has a pixel resolution of 2,400 x 1,800. On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 1440 x 3088 pixel resolution. While the resolution difference isn’t that noticeable unless the Ultra is sitting directly beside the Note 20, most will likely immediately take note of the lack of 120Hz refresh rate.
The Note 20 is also missing the Ultra’s 108-megapixel camera, and only features a 12-megapixel main shooter coupled with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.
Additionally, the Note 20 features a 4,300mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh cell included in the Ultra. Although it has a smaller screen, a lower resolution and only a 60Hz refresh rate, the Note 20 likely features better overall battery life.
Lastly, Note 20’s stylus latency is pretty good and nearly twice as fast as the Note 10+, but more than twice as slow as the Note 20 Ultra’s. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke said that the S Pen latency with the Note 20 Ultra is so good that it feels like you’re writing on paper. With the Note 20, I definitely noticed a slight delay when using the S Pen.
The 128GB Note 20 is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Mystic Grey’ colours and costs $1,399 CAD. The 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818, and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. The Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ and ‘Mystic Black’
