Here’s how the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 compares to the Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has unveiled its new 5G-enabled Note 12 series flagships, and there are a few things that separate the two smartphones.
Firstly, the Note 20 has a lower resolution display compared to the Note 20 Ultra. The Note 20 comes in at a 2,400 x 1,800 pixel resolution and the Note 20 Ultra’s is 3,088 x 1,440.
The Note 20 measures 6.7-inches and the Note 20 Ultra is 6.9-inches. The Note 20 comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Green,’ and ‘Mystic Grey,’ while the Note 20 Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic Bronze.’
In terms of appearance, the Note 20 has a flat display and the Note 20 Ultra has a curved display, while both devices feature edge-to-edge screen. The pair of devices also include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chip.
The devices also have notable differences when it comes to their rear cameras. The Note 20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel shooter, while the Note 20 features a 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear camera array. Both smartphones have a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.
Further, the Note 20 doesn’t have a microSD card slot, but the Note 20 Ultra does.
The Note 20 128GB costs $1,399 CAD in Canada while the Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,818 for the 128GB model.
Check out all the specs below:
Image credit: Samsung
