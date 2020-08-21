Best Buy Canada cuts prices on select Sony headphones and speakers

If you’re looking for a deal on Sony audio gear then Best Buy Canada is having a wicked sale. Here’s a summary of the top discounts on some headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These deals seem to be available until August 27th.
- Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (WF-1000XM3) for $249.99 (Save $50)
- Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (Save $100)
- Sony WH-RF400 Over-Ear Sound Isolating RF Headphones for $149.99 (Save $30)
- Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (Save $100)
- Sony XB12 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $59.99 (Save $20)
- Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (Save $30)
- Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (Save $20)
- Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $179.99 (Save $70)
- Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199.99 (Save $50)
Source: Best Buy Canada
