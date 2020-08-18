PREVIOUS
Nintendo launches big indie game sale following Indie World stream

Several games have come out today with special launch discounts

Aug 18, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Shortly after its latest Indie World stream, Nintendo has kicked off a major sale on various indie Switch games, including some that were shown during the presentation.

Notably, the following games, which launched today on Switch right after Indie World, are currently available at discounted prices:

Notably, A Short Hike was made by Toronto developer adamgryu.

Other indie games are on sale as well, including Bastion ($2.62, down from $17.49), Goat Simulator: The Goaty ($9.44, regularly $37.79), Cooking Simulator ($12.49, was $24.99) and What The Golf? ($18.74, normally $24.99).

See the full list of eShop game sales here.

Image credit: Super.com

