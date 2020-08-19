Google Chrome 85 beta will let you know if a website loads quickly

With the Chrome 85 beta, Google is launching a Web Vitals metric that’ll let users know if the page you’re visiting will be quick to load.
Essentially, Chrome 85 will take a look at a URL that has historically met or exceeded its metrics to decide whether it’ll be quick to load. These URLs will get a “Fast page” label, which will show up in the context menu that you’ll be able to see if you long press on Android.
Chrome will evaluate these URLs on a host-by-host basis if these websites are either new or not very popular.
This feature is only just starting to roll out, but users can force it by going to the Chrome flags and enabling “Context menu performance info and remote hint fetching.” Google is adding this functionality so that it gives users with shotty network speeds the opportunity to know which websites will work quicker for them.
Additionally, Google says it may add labels to different parts of the Chrome user interface in the future.
Back in May, the tech giant launched the Web Vitals initiative in May to show users what websites usually perform well. This will also give the owners of websites the metrics they can use to measure whether users are accessing their website quickly.
Comments