Amazon to open new delivery station in Cambridge, Ontario

Amazon is going to open a new 136,000 square-foot delivery station in Cambridge, Ontario later this year.
The new facility will repurpose an existing industrial building and is expected to create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs in the city.
Amazon’s delivery stations are an integral part of Amazon’s distribution chain and fulfillment process, as packages are transported to delivery stations from fulfillment centres and then sent off to customers.
“Cambridge has a skilled workforce and is centrally located with easy access to highway 401, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has selected Cambridge as the location for its next project,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, in a news release.
The city of Cambridge notes that the new facility will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages.
Amazon has not yet started hiring for positions at this new site, but notes that potential candidates can sign up for job alerts.
Source: City of Cambridge
