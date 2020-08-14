PREVIOUS|
Shaw makes Gigabit download speeds available to all customers in Alberta

All of Shaw's customers can get Gbps speeds now

Aug 14, 2020

3:15 PM EDT

After years of investment, Shaw has now made Gigabit download speeds available to all of its customers in Alberta.

The company invested $11 billion CAD over the past seven years in the building and servicing of its fibre network across the province, according to a recent press release from the company.

The release also mentions that it services over “100 municipalities and First Nations across the province.”

The company has plans starting at $50 per month, with 10Mbps download speeds with a 150GB data cap. The highest-end plan is on sale for $115 and offers 1Gbps download speeds and unlimited usage. There are many other plans between these, but they all use fibre connections.

You can look over all the plans on Shaw’s website. 

Having Shaw’s internet means that you can get Shaw’s Mobile plans, which are only available in B.C. and Alberta. You can learn more about the plans here.

Image credit: Shaw

Source: Shaw

