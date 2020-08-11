Are you buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

Samsung has finally officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 after a seemingly neverending stream of leaks over the last few months.
Both devices are pricey flagship smartphones with great internal specs, especially the Note 20 Ultra.
The two phones are currently available on Samsung’s website for pre-order and at a variety of Canadian carriers.
The 128GB Note 20 is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Mystic Grey’ colours and costs $1,399 CAD
On the other hand, the 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818, and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. The Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ and ‘Mystic Black’
