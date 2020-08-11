PREVIOUS|
News

Are you buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

Let us know in the comments if you plan to purchase one of Samsung's new Note devices

Aug 11, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has finally officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 after a seemingly neverending stream of leaks over the last few months.

Both devices are pricey flagship smartphones with great internal specs, especially the Note 20 Ultra.

The two phones are currently available on Samsung’s website for pre-order and at a variety of Canadian carriers.

The 128GB Note 20 is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Mystic Grey’ colours and costs $1,399 CAD

On the other hand, the 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818, and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. The Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ and ‘Mystic Black’

Are you planning on buying the Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra on August 21st, and if so, which device? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Aug 10, 2020

5:23 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G now available in Canada

Business

Aug 6, 2020

6:16 PM EDT

Samsung opens another Canadian flagship store in Montreal

News

Aug 5, 2020

3:23 PM EDT

Canadian pricing and availability for Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Watch 3, Buds and Tab S7

News

Aug 5, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Samsung Note 20 pre-orders come with Galaxy Buds Live or Game Pass bundle

Comments