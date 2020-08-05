Canadian pricing and availability for Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Watch 3, Buds and Tab S7

Below is the Canadian pricing and availability for all of the devices that Samsung unveiled at its 2020 Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Tab S7 and Tab S7+, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
The 128GB Note 20 is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze’ ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Mystic Grey,’ and costs $1,399 CAD.
The 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818 and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. The Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic White.’
Pre-orders for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra launch on August 5th with the smartphone being available starting August 21st. With the pre-order of the Note 20 Ultra, you can get either the Galaxy Buds Live or an Xbox Game Pass Bundle.
Carrier pricing is available, here.
Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+
Tab S7 starts at $919 CAD for the 128GB model and goes up to $1,029 CAD for the 256GB storage option.
The Tab S7+ starts at $1,189 CAD and goes up to $1,299 CAD. It’s worth noting that both 256GB versions of the tablet are only available in ‘Mystic Black.’ The device launches on August 21st like the Note 20 series.
Galaxy Watch 3
The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 costs $599 CAD and is available in ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic Silver,’ and the 41mm in ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Silver’ costs $549.
The wearable releases on August 5th, and if you purchase the Galaxy Watch 3 between its launch and September 4th, you’ll get an e-voucher for a Wireless DuoPad at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com or an authorized retailer.
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung’s new high-end Galaxy Buds Live earbuds release on August 7th online in ‘Mystic White,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ for $249 CAD. The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in-store on August 21st.
If you’re among the first customers to purchase the Buds Live between August 5th and September 4th, you’ll get a free e-voucher for a wireless charger pad or Samsung DuoPad.
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Not much is known about pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but pre-orders go live on September 1st in the United States. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more information regarding Canadian pricing and availability.
