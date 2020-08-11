Twitter partners with NHL on rinkside seats for fan tweets in Toronto, Edmonton

NHL fans in Canada can now snag rinkside seats via Twitter — or, rather, their tweets can.
As of August 10th, the official NHL Twitter account (@NHL) and individual team Twitter accounts will prompt fans to send tweets and photos of handmade signs using the hashtag #NHLWarmUps.
Top tweets will then be displayed on in-arena screens in Toronto and Edmonton during warm-ups. The idea is to help “connect the fans to the in-arena experience” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says Twitter.
See an example of the tweets below:
👋 Hey @solilyquise, @JPizz45, @JKS0207, @cpbookworm.
Peep your signs on the Scotiabank video boards!#CBJ | #NHLWarmUps pic.twitter.com/pqt0J6qyMq
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 11, 2020
In other sports-related Twitter news, the social media giant has announced a renewal of its partnership with WNBA to stream 10 regular season games.
