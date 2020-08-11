PREVIOUS|
Twitter partners with NHL on rinkside seats for fan tweets in Toronto, Edmonton

Be a part of the games, even if you can't physically be there

Aug 11, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

NHL fans in Canada can now snag rinkside seats via Twitter — or, rather, their tweets can.

As of August 10th, the official NHL Twitter account (@NHL) and individual team Twitter accounts will prompt fans to send tweets and photos of handmade signs using the hashtag #NHLWarmUps.

Top tweets will then be displayed on in-arena screens in Toronto and Edmonton during warm-ups. The idea is to help “connect the fans to the in-arena experience” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says Twitter.

See an example of the tweets below:

In other sports-related Twitter news, the social media giant has announced a renewal of its partnership with WNBA to stream 10 regular season games.

