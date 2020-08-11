Shaw Communications launches ‘Smart Remote Office’ solution

Shaw Communications has launched ‘Smart Remote Office,’ which is a teleworking gateway solution that brings the security of working in an office to employees’ homes.
With the solution, businesses can offer their employees a secure connection directly to the company’s internal network and give them access the internal applications they need.
“The Smart Remote Office gives businesses a flexible and highly scalable solution to deploy the technology faster without additional IT support. The gateway is shipped directly to the homes of Shaw Business customers’ employees and is ready to be plugged into any wired internet connection right out of the box,” Shaw outlines.
Smart Remote Office includes several features designed to help employees work from home. For instance, it includes a built-in firewall that separates corporate data from employees’ home data.
The solution also comes with VPN-functionality to allow employees to log in the same way they do in the office. Businesses can also use the solution to identify the critical applications that their employees need access to in case their internet connection faces congestion issues.
Shaw outlines that the compact size of the gateway allows employees to work securely from anywhere that they have access to a modem.
“Smart Remote Office is a solution that ensures businesses can keep control over network security while giving employees a digital experience similar to what that they would get in the office,” said Katherine Emberly, the president of business, brand and communications at Shaw, in a press release.
The solution is available via Shaw Business throughout Western Canada starting at $33 per month. You can learn more about it here.
Source: Shaw Communications
