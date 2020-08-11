Huawei Fit smartwatch renders and features surface online

Huawei is looking to launch a new smartwatch, according to a recent leak.
Tipster Sudhanshu Ambore has leaked a render of the upcoming Huawei Watch Fit. The smartwatch reportedly sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 456 x 280 resolution pixel resolution.
Ambore says the watch will come with a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, an accelerometer and a barometer. It also includes 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, sleep monitoring and other tools to monitor your health, with 10-days worth of battery life.
The display will be tall, sort of similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fit watches. It’s also tipped to sport ambient light sensors that allow it to adjust display brightness automatically.
The Watch Fit is expected to launch in green, black, orange and pink and will launch in Europe in September. Currently, there’s no leak that points to a North American launch. In Europe, the device is rumoured to cost €119 (about $186 CAD).
It’s possible we’ll see the Watch Fit at IFA 2020 on September 5th.
Source: @Sudhanshua1414 Via: Android Central
