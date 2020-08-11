PREVIOUS|
News

Dyson’s Pure Humidify+Cool now available in Canada

Just like all of Dyson's products, the company's new humidifier is rather pricey

Aug 11, 2020

5:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Review

Dyson’s new Pure Humidify+Cool is the tech company’s first triple-function device designed to automatically purify and hygienically humidify an entire room.

As you likely already assumed, in typical Dyson fashion, this isn’t a standard humidifier/fan combination device. The Humidify+Cool utilizes UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria in water in its tank.

This technology is coupled with a HEPA filter that captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, allowing the device to shoot out air that has been both humidified and purified.

The device, which is the successor to Dyson’s AM10 Humidifier, also features what Dyson is calling a ‘Jet Axis Control,’ where two jets on each side of the Pure Humidify+Cool are independently controlled.

The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is now available on DysonCanada.ca for $999 CAD and at Dyson Demo Stores at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto and Pacific Centre in Vancouver. Colours include ‘white/silver’ and ‘black/nickel.’

Along with the new Pure Humidify+Cool, Dyson’s new V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now available in Canada for $1,099 on DysonCanada.ca and at Dyson Demo Stores at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto and Pacific Centre in Vancouver.

Related Articles

News

Mar 26, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Dyson manufacturing ventilators to address shortage amid COVID-19

News

Jun 4, 2020

3:25 PM EDT

Dyson shares more pictures of cancelled electric vehicle

News

May 17, 2020

1:13 PM EDT

Dyson details cancelled electric car that aimed to rival Tesla vehicles

Comments