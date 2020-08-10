Google getting closer to adding enhanced hands-free typing to Gboard

Google’s default keyboard app might be getting an upgrade soon to allow for more robust hands-free typing.
The updated keyboard was first discovered by 9to5Google and appears to be already available for some people, but there’s no official mention from Google regarding when it’s rolling out.
To be clear, this isn’t a massive change from the existing voice-typing model, but it shows up in more apps and allows users to say “send” or “delete” to send or delete a message.
This new feature is likely heavily tied to the new Google Assistant, so it might only ever roll out to Pixel 4 and 4a users.
That said, all the phones that work with Android Auto can already use a slightly less streamlined version of voice-typing, so perhaps older Android phones without the new Assistant will get something similar to that.
The new feature seems quite handy and will be a blessing for anyone with accessibility issues, so hopefully, it rolls out more widely in the future.
Source: 9to5Google
